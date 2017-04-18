Mariners' Steve Cishek: Solid in first rehab start

Cishek (hip) pitched a scoreless first inning in a rehab start for Double-A Arkansas on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. "The numbers were good," manager Scott Servais said of the report he got from Arkansas manager Daren Brown. "He threw the ball well and felt good coming out of it. He won't pitch tomorrow. He'll have a day or two down and then maybe get back to back outings in at the Double or Triple A level based on where the schedules are at."

Cishek got through the opening frame in 18 pitches, throwing 11 for strikes and getting his three outs on a grounder and a pair of flyballs. The outing is first of what is expected to be multiple appearances for the veteran before he's deemed ready for a return to the Mariners. Cishek projects as a hard-throwing setup option behind closer Edwin Diaz when he does return to action, with the potential for occasional save opportunities as well.