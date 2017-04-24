Mariners' Steve Cishek: Still working through mechanical issues in rehab

Cishek (hip) came out of Friday's abbreviated rehab appearance without physical setbacks but is still trying to straighten out his mechanics, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "Cishek wasn't as sharp as he'd been previously," manager Scott Servais said. "He felt fine. I just think the release point, it wasn't coming out great. But nothing physical at all, it was more of a mechanical thing."

The 30-year-old reliever worked just two-thirds of an inning and gave up a single and two walks. While the Mariners would like to have the former closer back in the fold as soon as possible, they want to see him be effective in back-to-back outings before deeming him fit for a return. It's likely that Cishek will make another appearance for Triple-A Tacoma in the coming week and he could potentially be ready to come off the disabled list upon the Mariners' return home on May 2. Servais has emphasized that neither Cishek's hip nor his shoulder have given him any trouble and that mechanics are the sole source of any struggles he's currently experiencing.