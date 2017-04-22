Mariners' Steve Cishek: Throws 20 pitches in Triple-A rehab start

Cishek (hip) started for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday versus El Paso, pitching a scoreless two-thirds of an inning and giving up one hit and two walks, Bob Dutton of The News Tribune reports.

It was Cishek's first rehab start at the Triple-A level after pitching a scoreless inning for Double-A Arkansas on Monday. The veteran reliever fired 20 pitches Friday, getting exactly half in the strike zone. The 30-year-old is slated for multiple rehab appearances for Tacoma before his Mariners 2017 debut.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories