Mariners' Steve Cishek: Throws 20 pitches in Triple-A rehab start

Cishek (hip) started for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday versus El Paso, pitching a scoreless two-thirds of an inning and giving up one hit and two walks, Bob Dutton of The News Tribune reports.

It was Cishek's first rehab start at the Triple-A level after pitching a scoreless inning for Double-A Arkansas on Monday. The veteran reliever fired 20 pitches Friday, getting exactly half in the strike zone. The 30-year-old is slated for multiple rehab appearances for Tacoma before his Mariners 2017 debut.