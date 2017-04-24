Mariners' Taylor Motter: Breaks game open with grand slam Sunday
Motter went 2-for-5 with a double and grand slam in Sunday's 11-1 win over the Athletics.
Motter gave the Mariners a 6-0 lead in the third with the first grand slam of his career, a 389-foot shot to left center. It was Motter's fifth home run on the season, all of which have come in the last 11 games. The 27-year-old utility man continues to draw starts at shortstop in place of Jean Segura (hamstring), but with Leonys Martin having been designated for assignment Sunday, Motter could presumably split time at left field with Guillermo Heredia once Segura returns.
