Motter, who arrived in Seattle via a five-player trade with the Rays on Nov. 18, is a candidate for the team's utility role, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

On the defensive side of the equation, the 27-year-old just exudes "utility", as he was deployed at every position except for catcher and center field last season in Tampa. However, his bat proved to be an Achilles' heel during his 2016 cup of coffee with the big league club, with Motter slashing just .188/.290/.300 over 93 plate appearances. Therefore, Motter he'll need to demonstrate increased proficiency at the plate during the exhibition slate to unseat veteran incumbent Shawn O'Malley, who is considered the favorite for the job going in to spring training. Mike Freeman, who logged his first 24 major league plate appearances with the Diamondbacks and Mariners last season, is also on hand to complete alongside Motter for the role.