Motter went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk during a 5-0 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Motter stepped up with two men on in the sixth inning and blew the game open with a 404-foot shot to left. He has been swinging the bat well over the last four games, going 7-for-15 with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored. Motter is as hot as anyone on the team at the moment and will seemingly maintain a role even after Jean Segura (hamstring) returns to action next week.