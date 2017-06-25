Mariners' Taylor Motter: Gets surprise start Saturday
Motter will start at first base and bat eighth Saturday in place of the injured Danny Valencia (wrist).
It will be his first start in three games, though there could be more on the horizon if Valencia's injury is considered serious. Motter hasn't exactly made a strong case for more playing time, as the 27-year-old is hitting just .207 heading into the weekend, though he has blasted seven home runs.
