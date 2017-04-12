Mariners' Taylor Motter: Hits three doubles Tuesday
Motter went 3-for-4 with three doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Astros.
Entering the starting lineup in place of Jean Segura (hamstring), who landed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Motter broke out of an 0-for-7 skid to begin the season with an excellent night at the dish. Motter is expected to serve as an everyday option at shortstop until Segura returns, with manager Scott Servais indicating that Segura should be good to go in the minimum 10 days. While Motter could carry some appeal in AL-only and deeper mixed leagues, the short-term nature of his starting assignment means that fantasy owners shouldn't get overly invested in him.
