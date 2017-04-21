Mariners' Taylor Motter: Smashes fourth homer of season Thursday
Motter belted a two-run home run and doubled in the Mariners 9-6 loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.
The utility infielder got back to his hot-hitting ways, adding a pair of runs scored and RBI to boot. Motter now leads the team with a stellar 1.067 OPS, and although Jean Segura (hamstring) is expected to return from the disabled list early next week, but given his early success, it's hard to see the Mariners not making an effort to keep his hot bat in the lineup.
