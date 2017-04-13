Mariners' Taylor Motter: Stays hot Wednesday
Motter went 2-for-4 with a double and two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Astros.
Motter blasted his first long ball of the season in the third with Kyle Seager aboard, giving the Mariners a seemingly comfortable 5-0 lead at the time. The 27-year-old has been red-hot in his first two games starting in place of Jean Segura (hamstring), going 5-for-8 with four doubles in addition to Wednesday's round-tripper and pair of RBI. Motter was not quite ready for big-league pitching in a 34-game cup of coffee with the Rays last season (.188/.290/.300 over 93 plate appearances), but appeared much more comfortable this spring while hitting .295 with three homers and 11 RBI. That improvement has translated to the regular season thus far, leaving the shortstop position in good hands while Segura recovers.
More News
-
Mariners' Taylor Motter: Hits three doubles Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Taylor Motter: Starting Tuesday versus Astros•
-
Mariners' Taylor Motter: Makes 25-man roster•
-
Mariners' Taylor Motter: Continues hot hitting Thursday•
-
Mariners' Taylor Motter: First homer of spring Monday•
-
Mariners' Taylor Motter: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...