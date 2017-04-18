Mariners' Taylor Motter: Stays hot with another long ball
Motter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-1 win over Miami.
Motter, who is taking over for the injured Jean Segura (hamstring) at the 6, has now homered three times since April 12. He's hitting a respectable .321 with six RBI, but he's also struck out nine times in his 31 plate appearances. The 27-year-old has already surpassed his homer total with the Rays in 2016, but his days of fantasy relevance in AL-only leagues will disappear once Segura is back from the DL -- likely later this week.
