Vieira was the lone Mariners prospect chosen for the All-Star Futures Game in Miami on July 9, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old Brazilian wowed in spring training with a 100-mph fastball, and he's continued impressing during the season's first half with Double-A Arkansas. Vieira sports a 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, .198 BAA and 29:13 K:BB over 30.1 innings while also posting a 2-2 record and pair of saves. The hard-throwing right-hander has made significant strides over the last two seasons in the eyes of the organization, and his ability to bounce back from some rough Cactus League outings made an impression on Mariners' director of player development Andy McKay. "The big league camp was kind of a shock to his system and he's responded very well," McKay said. "His secondary pitch was not great in that period of time. A lot of bad counts with one pitch for many of those outings facing the best hitters in world, it's a bad combo. To be chosen for this game shows you the progress he's making."