Mariners' Thyago Vieira: Chosen for Futures Game
Vieira was the lone Mariners prospect chosen for the All-Star Futures Game in Miami on July 9, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old Brazilian wowed in spring training with a 100-mph fastball, and he's continued impressing during the season's first half with Double-A Arkansas. Vieira sports a 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, .198 BAA and 29:13 K:BB over 30.1 innings while also posting a 2-2 record and pair of saves. The hard-throwing right-hander has made significant strides over the last two seasons in the eyes of the organization, and his ability to bounce back from some rough Cactus League outings made an impression on Mariners' director of player development Andy McKay. "The big league camp was kind of a shock to his system and he's responded very well," McKay said. "His secondary pitch was not great in that period of time. A lot of bad counts with one pitch for many of those outings facing the best hitters in world, it's a bad combo. To be chosen for this game shows you the progress he's making."
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...