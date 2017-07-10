Vieira fired two-third scoreless innings in Team World's 7-6 loss to Team USA in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday, allowing a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout. As per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, only one of his 16 fastballs was clocked under 99 mph.

The flame-throwing 24-year-old flashed plenty of his trademark heat over his brief stint on the mound, with even the one hit he gave up coming off a 99-mph fastball as per Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com. Vieira also set down White Sox prospect Zack Collins with a blistering 101-mph laser for his only strikeout. The promising prospect will look to build on his solid first half at Double-A Arkansas (3.41 ERA, .208 BAA over 34.1 innings) upon his return to the Travelers and extend a current 10-game stretch where he's generated a 1.42 ERA over 12.2 innings.