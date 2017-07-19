Vieira was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Tacoma broadcaster Mike Curto reports.

The 24-year-old Vieira didn't post overwhelming numbers (3.72 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 36.1 innings) at Double-A Arkansas, but he remains a high-upside relief prospects thanks to his premium heat. Vieira's fastball regularly hits triple digits on the radar gun, so if he can develop a reliable secondary offering, he could become a fixture in the big-league bullpen for years to come.