Zych fired 2.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Royals, recording four strikeouts.

The right-handed reliever notched a season-high number of whiffs in what was his first multi-strikeout outing since June 6. Zych closed out June by allowing an earned run apiece in his last two appearances of the month, but he's opened July with 2.2 perfect frames across a pair of trips to the mound. Even factoring in some control issues, Zych has largely limited the damage, as evidenced by a solid 2.42 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 26 innings this season.