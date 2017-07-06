Mariners' Tony Zych: Dominant in multi-inning outing Wednesday
Zych fired 2.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Royals, recording four strikeouts.
The right-handed reliever notched a season-high number of whiffs in what was his first multi-strikeout outing since June 6. Zych closed out June by allowing an earned run apiece in his last two appearances of the month, but he's opened July with 2.2 perfect frames across a pair of trips to the mound. Even factoring in some control issues, Zych has largely limited the damage, as evidenced by a solid 2.42 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 26 innings this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Notches third victory Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Young arm earning trust out of bullpen•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Candidate for save opportunities•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Notches first save of season Monday•
-
Mariners' Tony Zych: Second victory of season Wednesday•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...