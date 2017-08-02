Zych notched his ninth hold in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Rangers, allowing an earned run on one hit and a hit batsman over one-third of an inning.

Zych's outing was anything but smooth, yet he managed to still log his fifth hold over his last 10 appearances. The 26-year-old right-hander has given up an earned run in two of his last three outings, but his ERA remains a solid 2.36.