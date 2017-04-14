Mariners' Tony Zych: Returns from DL stint
Zych (biceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.
The 26-year-old underwent surgery on his biceps back in October, but after a long and arduous process, Zych is ready to return to action. It's a little surprising that he'll head to Seattle, as prior reports stated that he'd likely begin the season in the minors, but he'll likely play a relatively small role in the big leagues nonetheless. To make room for him in the Mariners bullpen, Dillon Overton was sent back to Triple-A Tacoma.
