Mariners' Tony Zych: Solid in first two appearances
Zych, who pitched a clean eighth inning in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Marlins and recorded a strikeout, has now fired 1.1 scoreless frames over his first two appearances following his return from biceps tendon transfer surgery.
The 26-year-old righty gave up one hit over one-third of an inning against the Rangers on Sunday, an outing in which he threw only four pitches. He stretched out a bit Tuesday with a solid 11-pitch frame in which he impressively set down Giancarlo Stanton --Zych's first strikeout of the season -- along with Justin Bour and Marcell Ozuna. Zych has been impressive in a pair of brief stints with the Mariners over the last two seasons, generating a 45:13 K:BB over just 32 innings.
