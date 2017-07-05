O'Neill went 3-for-5 with two home runs for Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday and is hitting .340 with seven homers and 17 RBI over his last 12 games, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a solid June and has started July off in even stronger fashion, going 5-for-12 with a double, Tuesday's pair of homers, four RBI and four runs in his last three contests. O'Neill is still hitting just .234, but he's raised his average 24 points since June 2 and certainly appears to be finding his footing against Triple-A pitching as the season unfolds.