Mariners' Tyler O'Neill: Continues torrid pace with two-homer day
O'Neill went 3-for-5 with two home runs for Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday and is hitting .340 with seven homers and 17 RBI over his last 12 games, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old enjoyed a solid June and has started July off in even stronger fashion, going 5-for-12 with a double, Tuesday's pair of homers, four RBI and four runs in his last three contests. O'Neill is still hitting just .234, but he's raised his average 24 points since June 2 and certainly appears to be finding his footing against Triple-A pitching as the season unfolds.
More News
-
Mariners' Tyler O'Neill: Slowly improving at plate for Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Tyler O'Neill: Struggling at Triple-A Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Tyler O'Neill: Homers in first home at-bat Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Tyler O'Neill: Sent to minor league camp•
-
Mariners' Tyler O'Neill: Smacks pair of doubles in Wednesday win•
-
Mariners' Tyler O'Neill: Invited to Mariners camp•
-
Seeing red: Add Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...