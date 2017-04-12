Mariners' Tyler O'Neill: Homers in first home at-bat Tuesday
O'Neill went 2-for-5 with a double, solo home run and two runs in Triple-A Tacoma's 7-2 victory over El Paso on Tuesday.
O'Neill has now hit safely in four of the Rainiers' first five games and already has a pair of round-trippers and four RBI on his ledger. However, he's also struck out at least once in all but one of those games, illustrating the ups and downs of his ongoing development. The 21-year-old impressed in spring training with a .310 average, four doubles, one homer and eight RBI over 29 at-bats, and he's getting his first taste of Triple-A pitching in 2017 after a standout 2016 campaign (24 homers, 102 RBI) at Double-A Jackson.
