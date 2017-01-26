O'Neill received an invite to big league camp during spring training, The News Tribune reports.

O'Neill enters 2017 as one of Seattle's top prospects and will be able to use this opportunity to get some valuable experience against big league competition. While it is almost certain that he will begin the season at Triple-A Tacoma, it would not be out of the question for him to earn a major league promotion during the second half of the season, assuming he can continue to show strong signs of development.