Mariners' Tyler O'Neill: Leaves game with hamstring injury
O'Neill left the first game of Triple-A Tacoma's doubleheader against Sacramento on Saturday with a hamstring injury and remained sidelined Sunday, Bob Dutton of The News Tribune reports.
The 23-year-old outfielder has hit .368 with five homers and nine RBI over his last 10 games, so the injury comes at a particularly untimely juncture. On the other hand, the Triple-A All-Star break should give O'Neill time to recover, and he's expected to return for Thursday's game against Fresno.
