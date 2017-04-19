Gallardo (0-2) suffered his second loss of the season Tuesday against the Marlins, allowing four runs on nine hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Gallardo allowed a run on three hits in each of the first two innings, and another pair on a home run by Justin Bour in the third. He settled down from that point on and finished his day by battling out of a jam in the sixth. Seattle was without a hit until the ninth inning, minimizing any chance Gallardo would've had to earn his first win with the club, but it was encouraging to see him go deeper into the game after managing just five innings in both of his first two starts. He still carries a bloated 6.19 ERA through 16 innings and will look to reduce this figure Sunday against the Athletics.