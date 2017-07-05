Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Another solid relief outing Tuesday
Gallardo gave up an earned run on one hit over three innings in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Royals. He struck out three.
After starter Felix Hernandez was knocked around for six runs (five earned) over six innings, Gallardo came on for the first time since June 23 and saved the Mariners bullpen plenty of work by getting through the last three frames in fairly efficient fashion. Tuesday's outing was an example of the value that the veteran right-hander brings to the relief corps in his new role, and the fact that he fired only 36 pitches -- after needing 50 to get through the same amount of innings in his bullpen debut -- was certainly encouraging in its own right. The 31-year-old has now allowed just Tuesday's earned run on three hits across six innings in his two relief appearances.
