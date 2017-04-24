Gallardo (1-2) struck out seven and gave up an earned run on four hits and a walk over 6.1 innings in Sunday's 11-1 win over the Athletics.

The veteran right-hander was considerably better than in his last start against the Marlins, notching 15 swinging strikes and relatively cruising through his time on the mound. The only run on Gallardo's ledger came after he exited, as reliever Tony Zych allowed a sacrifice fly to Matt Joyce that plated inherited runner Ryon Healy. It was easily the 31-year-old's best outing of the season, with his strikeout total representing a personal best and the outing also representing the first in which he didn't give up multiple runs. Gallardo lowered his ERA from 6.19 to 4.84 with the strong effort and he'll look to replicate his success in a Friday road start versus a dangerous Indians squad.