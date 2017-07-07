Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Excels as long reliever again Thursday
Gallardo fired four scoreless innings in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Athletics, allowing just one hit and two walks while recording four strikeouts.
The veteran right-hander has now generated the equivalent of a quality start -- seven innings, one earned run, two hits, two walks and seven strikeouts -- while working as a long reliever in two appearances over the last three days. Gallardo has adapted flawlessly to his new role after mostly flaming out as a starter, and even with the makeshift and inconsistent nature of the Seattle starting rotation, it appears that the 31-year-old is firmly entrenched in the bullpen going forward.
More News
