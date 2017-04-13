Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Fades after solid start in no-decision
Gallardo allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks across five innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Astros. He struck out two.
Gallardo allowed just one baserunner through three innings, but he began to fade in the fourth, allowing a pair of runs on three walks and two hits. He continued to struggle in the following frame, yielding two more runs on four hits, and ultimately lost his chance at a victory as Houston opened the game up later against the bullpen. The early results for Gallardo in a Mariners uniform have not been encouraging through 10 innings, as he will take a 6.30 ERA and 2.10 WHIP into Tuesday's start against the Marlins.
