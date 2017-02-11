Gallardo will pitch for Team Mexico in this year's World Baseball Classic, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander, who joined the Mariners via trade on Jan. 6, will be making his second WBC appearance after having participated in the 2013 edition of the tournament. Gallardo currently slots in as Seattle's fifth starter and will try to bounce back from the career-high 5.42 ERA and mediocre 6-8 record he posted in Baltimore in 2016.