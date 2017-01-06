Gallardo was traded to the Mariners along with cash considerations for Seth Smith on Friday.

Gallardo struggled immensely in what turned out to be his only year in Baltimore, posting a career-worst 5.42 ERA and missing May and most of June with a shoulder injury. If the shoulder problem is the prime reason behind his struggles, he could be a solid bounceback candidate for Seattle, but his ceiling is likely low enough that the risk doesn't make him worth it for most fantasy leagues. The 30-year-old's career-high ERA for a qualified season is 3.42 and he hasn't posted a strikeout rate north of eight per nine innings since 2012. He is likely to land in the rotation, but could see some competition from Ariel Miranda, Nate Karns, and Rob Whalen during spring training.