Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Traded to Mariners on Friday
Gallardo was traded to the Mariners along with cash considerations for Seth Smith on Friday.
Gallardo struggled immensely in what turned out to be his only year in Baltimore, posting a career-worst 5.42 ERA and missing May and most of June with a shoulder injury. If the shoulder problem is the prime reason behind his struggles, he could be a solid bounceback candidate for Seattle, but his ceiling is likely low enough that the risk doesn't make him worth it for most fantasy leagues. The 30-year-old's career-high ERA for a qualified season is 3.42 and he hasn't posted a strikeout rate north of eight per nine innings since 2012. He is likely to land in the rotation, but could see some competition from Ariel Miranda, Nate Karns, and Rob Whalen during spring training.
More News
-
Orioles' Yovani Gallardo: Neutralizes Yankees in Friday win•
-
Orioles' Yovani Gallardo: Strong effort in Friday no-decision•
-
Orioles' Yovani Gallardo: First-inning woes continue Thursday in loss•
-
Orioles' Yovani Gallardo: Limits Rays for fifth win•
-
Orioles' Yovani Gallardo: Decimated in Friday loss•
-
Orioles' Yovani Gallardo: Falls to 4-5 Sunday vs. Astros•