Ellis has only 13 hits and two RBI in 65 at-bats as the Marlins' backup catcher this season.

The veteran backstop has started only 16 games this season with J.T. Realmuto healthy and playing well. Ellis has zero extra-base hits this season and is utilized primarily when Realmuto needs an off day. The 36-year-old is ineffective at the plate and sees too little playing time to warrant fantasy consideration.

