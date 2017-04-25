Marlins' A.J. Ellis: Working through early-season struggles
Ellis has two hits in 20 plate appearances to start off 2017.
Still the backup catcher to J.T. Realmuto, Ellis has not necessarily pushed for more playing time. Realmuto's hot start has not helped Ellis' case, and neither have the seven strikeouts he has to his ledger in the early stages of the season. The 36-year-old slashed .216/.301/.298 with the Dodgers and Phillies last season.
