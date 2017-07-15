Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Blows save Friday
Ramos (2-4) allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one to take the loss Friday against the Dodgers.
Ramos was protecting a one-run lead, but allowed a three-run bomb to Yasiel Puig to blow his second save of the year. Despite owning a 4.19 ERA to go along with a 1.31 WHIP, his biggest asset for fantasy owners is his ability to close out games, which he successfully done 17 times on the year.
