Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Closes out Giants for 17th save
Ramos earned his 17th save of the season despite allowing a run in the bottom of the 11th inning during Sunday's win over San Francisco.
While Ramos has now converted eight consecutive save opportunities, he's also allowed a run in each of his past two outings. His job definitely isn't in jeopardy at this point, but it would still be encouraging to see him string together a few scoreless appearances out of the All-Star break. Ramos sports a 3.51 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 11.3 K/9 for the season.
