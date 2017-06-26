Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Collects 12th save

Ramos pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with a strikeout to record his 12th save of the season during Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Ramos has posted a 3.62 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 12.2 K/9 this season and has now converted nine of his past 10 save opportunities. He has a firm grasp on the closer role and projects to remain a mid-tier relief option going forward.