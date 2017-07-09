Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Notches 16th save Saturday

Ramos allowed a run on two hits and a walk Saturday, but he still recorded the save while striking out the side against the Giants.

Ramos was close to blowing his chance, allowing a walk and two singles, including an RBI knock from Joe Panik, before striking out Hunter Pence to end it. The right-hander's 3.34 ERA fails to reflect how exciting his save chances often become, thanks to his effectively wild style (11.7 K/9, 4.7 BB/9). Perhaps Miami will allow another team to test its nerves if they sell Ramos around the trade deadline.