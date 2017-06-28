Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Picks up 13th save Tuesday

Ramos gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to notch his 13th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Mets.

After struggling to get save opportunities through the first two months of the season, Ramos now has four in the last week and seven in June. The 30-year-old's 3.49 ERA reflects that somewhat erratic usage, and his 37:15 K:BB in 28.1 innings offers a better view of his performance in 2017.