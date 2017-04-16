Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Picks up second save Saturday
Ramos struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to notch his second save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Mets.
The 30-year-old righty now has a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB through his first six innings on the season. Ramos remains one of the better second-tier fantasy closers in the league.
