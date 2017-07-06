Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Racks up 15th save Wednesday

Ramos struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 15th save of the season in a 9-6 win over the Cardinals.

After seeing only six save chances (and converting all six) through the first two months of the season, opportunities have been coming thick and fast for Ramos lately and he's matched that total just in the last two weeks. While he is a potential trade target at the deadline, the 30-year-old's 11.2 K/9 should allow him to retain some fantasy value even if he's dealt into a setup role on a contending club.