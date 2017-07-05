Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Sets down Cardinals efficiently

Ramos needed just 12 pitches to record a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout against the Cardinals on Tuesday, notching his 14th save.

Ramos has now turned in seven consecutive scoreless outings; in fact, since giving up five runs over two appearances May 19 and 23, he's held the opposition off the board in 14 of 15 outings. That's a good way to ensure your grip on the closer's role is secure.