Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Strikes out two in non-save situation Tuesday
Ramos struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to close out an 8-4 win over the Braves.
The Marlins have struggled to create save situations for Ramos to protect through the early going, but the 30-year-old closer has converted the only chance he's had while posting a 0.00 ERA and 4:1 K:BB in three innings. His spot at the head of the Miami bullpen seems very secure.
