Marlins' A.J. Ramos: Takes loss Wednesday
Ramos allowed one run on a hit and a walk while striking out one in the ninth inning Wednesday to take the loss against the Marlins.
It's the first run he's allowed this year, and Ramos' 5:2 K:BB through four innings remains strong, so Wednesday's stumble is no cause for panic. The 30-year-old should have a pretty long leash as the Marlins' closer after racking up 72 saves over the last two seasons.
