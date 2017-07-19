Marlins' Adam Conley: Delivers quality start Tuesday
Conley allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings Tuesday but didn't factor into the decision in a 5-2 loss to the Phillies.
The left-hander made a successful return to the Marlins' rotation after being demoted in early May, throwing 62 of 92 pitches for strikes and exiting the game with the score knotted at 2-2. Conley's spot in the rotation could depend on the health of Edinson Volquez's knee, but given how desperate the team is for pitching help this outing may have been good enough to keep Conley around even if Volquez is able to return to action quickly.
