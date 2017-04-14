Conley will start Saturday's game against the Mets.

The southpaw was pushed back from his Friday start after making an emergency appearance in Thursday's 16-inning marathon loss and will now oppose Jacob deGrom. Conley allowed just one hit over five innings in his first start this season as he works to build off his first full season in the rotation.

