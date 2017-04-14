Marlins' Adam Conley: Makes emergency relief appearance Thursday
Conley (1-1) took the loss in Thursday's extra-innings matchup with the Mets. He allowed the decisive home run to Travis d'Arnaud in the 16th inning.
Conley had been scheduled to start opposite Noah Syndergaard on Friday, but Thursday's outing, though abbreviated, likely takes him out of consideration. The Marlins have yet to announce who will take the ball in place of Conley, but they could opt to bring up a starter from Triple-A who would be able to go on regular rest. Manager Don Mattingly figures to make his final decision early Friday.
