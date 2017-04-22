Marlins' Adam Conley: No-decision Friday despite strong outing
Conley (1-1) allowed only one run on six hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings but came away with a no-decision in Friday's loss the Padres.
It was his second straight quality start, and Conley has wiped away the memories of a shaky spring that nearly cost him his rotation spot with a 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP through his first 18 innings of 2017. The left-hander will look to keep things rolling, and hopefully get a little more run support, Thursday in Philadelphia.
