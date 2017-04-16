Conley (1-1) gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings to take a no-decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Mets.

The lefty threw 50 of 81 pitches for strikes as he recorded his first quality start of the season. Conley now has a 3.75 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 12 innings, but his 9:5 K:BB and .168 BABIP suggest maybe he's been lucky rather than good. That luck could well continue Friday, however, in a road start against a Padres team scoring an NL-worst 3.25 runs per game so far.