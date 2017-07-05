Marlins' Adam Conley: Struggles continuing at Triple-A
Conley had a 6.10 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 31:23 K:BB in 51.2 innings over 10 starts since being demoted to Triple-A New Orleans.
The control issues that caused the 27-year-old lefty to be sent down in May haven't gotten any better in the minors. The Marlins are in desperate need of help in their rotation following the decision to designate Jeff Locke for assignment after his latest implosion, but it doesn't look like Conley will be part of the solution any time soon.
