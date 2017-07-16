Marlins' Adam Conley: Will pitch Tuesday
Conley will get the start Tuesday against the Phillies, Craig Davis of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Conley will make his first start at the big-league level since May 8, when he was blown up for seven runs in just 3.2 innings against the Cardinals. The 27-year-old has not been able to repeat his 2016 form, with a giant spike in walk rate likely the culprit, jumping from 3.6 BB/9 to 5.0 this season. He will get another opportunity with Miami on Tuesday, but could head back down to Triple-A New Orleans following the game if Edison Volquez (knee) is able to return for his next start.
More News
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Struggles continuing at Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Shipped back to minors•
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Can't escape fourth inning in loss to Cardinals•
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Wins despite ugly line•
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Can't escape second inning Friday•
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: No-decision Friday despite strong outing•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...