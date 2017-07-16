Play

Marlins' Adam Conley: Will pitch Tuesday

Conley will get the start Tuesday against the Phillies, Craig Davis of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Conley will make his first start at the big-league level since May 8, when he was blown up for seven runs in just 3.2 innings against the Cardinals. The 27-year-old has not been able to repeat his 2016 form, with a giant spike in walk rate likely the culprit, jumping from 3.6 BB/9 to 5.0 this season. He will get another opportunity with Miami on Tuesday, but could head back down to Triple-A New Orleans following the game if Edison Volquez (knee) is able to return for his next start.

