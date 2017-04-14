Marlins' Adam Conley: Won't start Friday after pitching in relief
Conley will not start Friday's game against the Mets, Andre C. Fernandez of The Miami Herald reports.
Conley threw 19 pitches in the 16th inning of Thursday's game against the Mets, ultimately taking the loss after he gave up a home run to Travis d'Arnaud. The Marlins will push Edinson Volquez up from Saturday to Friday, with either Conley, Jose Urena or a minor league call-up handling Saturday's game against the Mets. In all likelihood, Conley will merely be pushed back one day.
More News
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Makes emergency relief appearance Thursday•
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Allows one hit over five innings in win over Mets•
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Officially tabbed as No. 5 starter•
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Appears to have claimed starting gig•
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: No guaranteed rotation spot•
-
Marlins' Adam Conley: Roughed up by Nats on Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...