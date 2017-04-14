Conley will not start Friday's game against the Mets, Andre C. Fernandez of The Miami Herald reports.

Conley threw 19 pitches in the 16th inning of Thursday's game against the Mets, ultimately taking the loss after he gave up a home run to Travis d'Arnaud. The Marlins will push Edinson Volquez up from Saturday to Friday, with either Conley, Jose Urena or a minor league call-up handling Saturday's game against the Mets. In all likelihood, Conley will merely be pushed back one day.