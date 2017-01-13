Hechavarria and the Marlins avoided arbitration on Friday with a $4.35 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

The Cuban shortstop took a step backward with the bat after two decent years in 2014 and 2015, hitting .236/.283/.311 in 2016. As usual, that light hitting was made up for by excellent defense at shortstop. This was Hechevarria's second round of arbitration, with him likely on track for free agency after the 2018 season.